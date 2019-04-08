Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 331 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,517,940,000 after buying an additional 538,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in VF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,940,000 after acquiring an additional 538,916 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in VF by 5,538.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in VF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,232,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,990,000 after purchasing an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,169,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,121,000 after purchasing an additional 687,095 shares during the last quarter.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,044,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,137,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,879.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,577,926. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.83. 2,049,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,414. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

