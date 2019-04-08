Pentair PLC (PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock valued at $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,268,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $30,745,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pentair by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 56.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,942,000 after buying an additional 640,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,252. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.