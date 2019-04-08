Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Bakkavor Group (BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Bakkavor Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bakkavor Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods and produce in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers breads and bakery products, desserts and pastries, dips, dressed salads, dressings, fresh produce, fruit juices and smoothies, meal salads, modern deli, pasta, pizza, ready meals, sandwiches and sandwich wraps, sauces, soups, and stir fries, as well as fresh cut fruits, salads, and vegetables to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

