Peel Hunt Lowers AO World (AO) Price Target to GBX 105

AO World (LON:AO) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AO. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.28) on Thursday. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 94.70 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.20 ($2.35). The stock has a market cap of $460.56 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

