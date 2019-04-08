PDC Energy (PDCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PDCE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $43.15 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.76.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $51,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $125,815 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

