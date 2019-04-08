Parkland Fuel (PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKI. CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.07.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$40.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$28.47 and a 12-month high of C$47.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

