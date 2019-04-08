ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $7.98 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $1,177.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00012232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005387 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00150799 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008561 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000151 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003071 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00001182 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,454,692 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

