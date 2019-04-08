PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,679,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,171,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,831,000 after purchasing an additional 377,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,706,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.05 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

