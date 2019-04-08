Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Cowen cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $49,709.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 13,335 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $95,878.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,388,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,175,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $283,261. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 94.50% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

