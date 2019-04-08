PACCAR (PCAR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PACCAR’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, the company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising, primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, the company is well-positioned in its key markets, owing to strong cash flow enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. Over the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rising commodity price and drop in used vehicles prices are concerns. Further, PACCAR faces tough competition from its industry peers.”

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $72.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,041,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,684,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $99,895.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,763.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.