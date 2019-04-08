Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXFD. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 147.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,922.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $608,258. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,557,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 353,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 306,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

