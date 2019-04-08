Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Outfront Media also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.81 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,703 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,228.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 83.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,992,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 187,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

