Oppenheimer Raises Recro Pharma (REPH) Price Target to $15.00

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

REPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 472.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 26.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 473,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 82,177 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 257,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,361.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 176,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

