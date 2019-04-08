Oppenheimer Raises Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Price Target to $180.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

EL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,488. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $37,099,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $1,520,567.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,507 shares of company stock worth $89,174,250 over the last ninety days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

