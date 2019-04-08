Oppenheimer Raises Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Price Target to $180.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.
EL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,488. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $37,099,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $1,520,567.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,507 shares of company stock worth $89,174,250 over the last ninety days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
