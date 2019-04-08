ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Cut by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,353,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,871,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,336,000 after purchasing an additional 151,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,655,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,526,000 after purchasing an additional 415,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,648,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,907 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Cut by Old Port Advisors” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/oneok-inc-oke-holdings-cut-by-old-port-advisors.html.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.