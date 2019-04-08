Old Port Advisors Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILF. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

ILF stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

