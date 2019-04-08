Old Port Advisors Cuts Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of PUI opened at $32.08 on Monday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0738 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

