nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,393,323 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $568.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

