Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 64.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,116,000 after acquiring an additional 768,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/nutrien-ltd-ntr-shares-sold-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.