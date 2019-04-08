Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Nutanix news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $500,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,965 shares of company stock worth $1,794,076. Corporate insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 7.0% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,248,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,947,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. 71,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,021. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 31.41% and a negative return on equity of 90.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

