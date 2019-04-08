Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,706,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $35,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,938,000 after purchasing an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,181,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,845,000 after purchasing an additional 481,214 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,272,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,260,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 160,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $130,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,236 shares of company stock worth $1,970,489. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

