Novacoin (NVC) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00010020 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $891.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novacoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006432 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00028704 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00142210 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008538 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

