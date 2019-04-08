Northland Securities Analysts Give Zogenix (ZGNX) a $70.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $52.00 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 90,313 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,064,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $10,893,436. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,691,000 after purchasing an additional 318,010 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Emory University lifted its stake in Zogenix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zogenix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zogenix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

