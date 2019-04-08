Northern Trust (NTRS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Northern Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.93 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $95.06 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

