Northern Trust Corp Sells 721 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Shake Shack worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,495,000 after purchasing an additional 886,216 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

SHAK opened at $60.13 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,606 shares of company stock valued at $25,503,536. Corporate insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/northern-trust-corp-sells-721-shares-of-shake-shack-inc-shak.html.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.