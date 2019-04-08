Norges Bank Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,186,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $287,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

LPL Financial stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Gooley sold 25,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,880,531.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,719.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $89,605.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,418 shares of company stock worth $13,893,460 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

