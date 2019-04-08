Norges Bank Invests $70.50 Million in Dell Inc. (DELL) Stock

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,442,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,497,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.19% of Dell at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $4,001,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dell in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cross Research began coverage on Dell in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
