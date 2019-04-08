Nordson (NDSN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. CIBC raised Nordson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other Nordson news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 4,949 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $606,153.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Devries sold 7,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,949 shares of company stock worth $9,538,071 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,959,000 after purchasing an additional 113,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.