Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $461.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

