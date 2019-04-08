Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 14,830 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Hawaiian worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hawaiian by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 776,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,169 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Hawaiian stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

