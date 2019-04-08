Noble Co. PLC (NE) Receives $5.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NE. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Noble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus lowered Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Noble to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Get Noble alerts:

Shares of NE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Noble has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.67.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Noble had a negative net margin of 81.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NE. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble in the 3rd quarter worth $28,269,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Noble in the 4th quarter worth $9,114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Noble by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,721,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 1,817,440 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in Noble in the 3rd quarter worth $11,485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Noble by 184.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,274,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.