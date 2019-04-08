Nissan’s former chief arrested again, calls move’arbitrary’

Tokyo prosecutors arrested Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday for a fourth time on fresh allegations that cut short his brief time out detention.

Ghosn was taken from his apartment in Tokyo in the morning to the prosecutors’ office and subsequently sent the same facility where he spent over three months after his arrest in November , to the Tokyo Detention Center. A month earlier he had been released on bond.

Get alerts:

It is unclear how long Ghosn might be arrested under the arrest.

“My arrest this morning is ridiculous and arbitrary,” Ghosn said in a statement issued Thursday. “It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors. Arrest me try to break me? I am not going to be broken. I’m innocent of these groundless charges and accusations .”

Prosecutors defended the move, saying the latest allegations are a new case requiring precautions to prevent Ghosn. They allege $5 million in capital sent by a Nissan subsidiary into a dealership were redirected to a company.

“We finally have a totally different circumstance, and we’re only doing what we believe is right,” Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor at the Tokyo District Prosecutor’s Office, told reporters.

“As a result of the investigation, we’ve got a new situation in which he has to be arrested, and we’ve suitably obtained an arrest warrant by the court,” he explained.

He was rearrested in December. The arrests are an prosecution strategy in Japan’s criminal justice program and prolong detentions.

The allegations at the latest arrest cover three money transfers during last year, according to the prosecutors.

Kukimoto stated the allegation of breach of trust differs from a previous charge. The motives, the firms where the cash was moved to, and also also the alleged plot are different, he said. He refused to identify the three companies involved but stated one company was in effect.

Contrary to an earlier case, where Ghosn induced damage to Nissan to gain himself and a business partner, this time it was only”because of his personal advantage,” Kukimoto stated.

French prosecutors are exploring the financial actions of Ghosn at Nissan’s French alliance partner Renault SA, in which he had been CEO and chairman until his arrest. Ghosn is one of France’s most famous executives, and each advancement within his saga that is private is closely watched from the government, a Renault shareholder.

An announcement by the Japanese prosecutors’ did not mention Oman, however the new allegation appears related to an investigation by Renault into obligations into a major dealership in the Middle Eastern country, some of which are suspected of having been steered for Ghosn’s individual use.

Renault said it had turned to French prosecutors over information about those payments.

Ghosn called a fresh arrest at a television interview before the prosecutors looked at his flat, ran hours. He told broadcaster TF1 he hadn’t ever been”above the law,” but confessed he”pushed matters to the limitation” to enhance Nissan and Renault. Thursday, the interview was filmed Wednesday but beamed.

Prosecutors also captured the passport of his wife Carole including sensitive exchanges with lawyers, with her computer and phone, the household’s French attorney told The Associated Press from Paris. Prosecutors wouldn’t comment when asked why the spouse was targeted.

Ghosn has been an automobile industry celebrity, having transformed Nissan over two decades into one of the largest automaking alliances in the world from insolvency.

Nissan, a co-defendant about the costs of reimbursement, declined comment.

The maker of Leaf car this March subcompact and Infiniti luxury models will hold a shareholders’ meeting to oust Ghosn out of its board.

The maximum penalty on conviction on behalf of breach and compensation of confidence is 15 years in prison. It is unclear when the trial of Ghosn will begin. Preparations for trials in Japan take.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this story.

___

Yuri Kageyama is really on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram in https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en