NiSource (NI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NiSource have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. NiSource has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates in. The company has a 100% regulated utility business model. Its planned regulated investments will improve reliability and safety of its services and provide efficient natural gas services to its increasing customer base. However, despite investing in upgrade programs, NiSource's ageing infrastructure could cause disruption in operation. Debt level is another headwind amid rising interest rates. There is always an inherent risk associated with the timely completion of projects and within budget too. Delay in completion increases capital costs and stretches the time limit of the company’s expected benefit from these projects.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

NYSE NI traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.01. 2,687,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. NiSource had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,966,000 after buying an additional 1,483,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,194,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,129,000 after buying an additional 849,329 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,439,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,052,000 after buying an additional 859,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,701,000 after buying an additional 3,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

