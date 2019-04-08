Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC) Insider Sells £520,000 in Stock

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) insider Peter Harris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total value of £520,000 ($679,472.10).

LON NFC opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 436 ($5.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $451.44 million and a PE ratio of 35.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price (up from GBX 630 ($8.23)) on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

