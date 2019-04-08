Next Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

