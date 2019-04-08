New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $359,154,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,357,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,536,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,510,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,641,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE TGE opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.96. Tallgrass Energy LP has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $26.35.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $487,983,160.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary D. Watkins sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 679,417 shares of company stock worth $16,255,524 and have sold 46,405,689 shares worth $488,446,299. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

