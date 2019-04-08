New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,100 Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

SENS stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-purchases-13100-shares-of-senseonics-holdings-inc-sens.html.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.