New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $180,000 Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Intrepid Potash worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,429,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 557,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,514,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after buying an additional 537,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,993,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 406,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NYSE IPI opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 4.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $506.35 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.19 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,950 shares in the company, valued at $266,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 203,470 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $647,034.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 417,370 shares of company stock worth $1,342,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

