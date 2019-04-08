New York REIT (NYRT) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.80

Press coverage about New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New York REIT earned a daily sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

New York REIT has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

New York REIT Company Profile

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

