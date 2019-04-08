Nevro Corp (NVRO) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Nevro worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1,654.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,490,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 489,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 180,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Nevro by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.21. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Nevro had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

