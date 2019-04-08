Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $926,448,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469,139 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,395,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,568,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.16. 102,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,614. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.13). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.17%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

