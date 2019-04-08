Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.51% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 658,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 707,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 457,242 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/neville-rodie-shaw-inc-has-5-51-million-position-in-golub-capital-bdc-inc-gbdc.html.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.