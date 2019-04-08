Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $206.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,413. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $206.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5968 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

