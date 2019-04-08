Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 233,776 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,022,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 563,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 600.9% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 78,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

