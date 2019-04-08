Netscientific PLC (LON:NSCI) rose 22.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.35 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12). Approximately 100,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,921% from the average daily volume of 4,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/netscientific-nsci-shares-up-22-6.html.

About Netscientific (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

