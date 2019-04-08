NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NSRGY opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $96.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,409,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,026,000 after acquiring an additional 144,155 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,636,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 783,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 316,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 219,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares in the last quarter.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

