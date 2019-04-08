National Grid (NGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of National Grid from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Grid by 106.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

