National Bank Financial Lowers Granite Oil (GXO) Price Target to C$0.90

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

GXO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities cut Granite Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.00 price target (down previously from C$1.50) on shares of Granite Oil in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Granite Oil from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE GXO traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.79. 72,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,530. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 million and a P/E ratio of 40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. Granite Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$3.41.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

