Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,335,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,195,000 after acquiring an additional 311,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,528,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,906,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $104.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $77.73 and a 12-month high of $107.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

