Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 7,710 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,465,000 after buying an additional 51,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,899,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,437,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,437,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,339,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 681,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.83 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.03. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $65.39.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 36.90%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,179.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $565,512.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,751.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,167 shares of company stock worth $1,443,112. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

